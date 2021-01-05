Polkhol rally by farmers from Jan 6

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Farmers’ agitation has been going on in Delhi for the last 40 days. To involve the maximum number of farmers in Maharashtra in this movement, a public awareness rally for a fortnight will be held across the state. The rally named ‘Polkhol Yatra’ will be organized from January 6 to 20, 2021. The rally will conclude on January 20 in Nanded, on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary. </p>.<p>A meeting of representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha from Maharashtra was held in Nashik. The meeting reviewed the farmers’ agitation that has been going on in Delhi. Farmer Shankar Darekar, a representative from Maharashtra took stock of the situation. Currently, Sandeep Aba Gidde-Patil and Shankar Darekar from Maharashtra have been participating in the agitation in Delhi for the last 41 days. </p><p>The farmers’ agitation in Delhi will benefit the farmers of Maharashtra more than the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. According to the prevailing system, 80 per cent of foodgrains are procured from Punjab at the minimum support price. But in Maharashtra, the same proportion is 5 percent. If the minimum support price law gets enacted, the minimum support price in Maharashtra will reach 60 per cent, which will benefit the farmers in the state.</p><p>“It is unfortunate that some sections are supporting the law even though the central government has acknowledged 39 errors in the three laws passed by the government. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has come to Maharashtra and is currently explaining the benefits of this law. However, since the enactment of these laws in his state, 48 market committees have been closed. The contract farming company in Harda district has fled, and cheques given to the farmers bounced. Therefore, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh should look into his state”, they explained in the meeting.</p><p> On the occasion, Darekar said that the central government is treating institutions like ED and CBI like puppets. The ED is also being misused to break up the farmers’ movement in Delhi. According to the informants, the ED is targeting Sanjay Raut’s family members only because the Shiv Sena has supported the farmers’ movement in the state. </p><p>In this meeting, Sandeep Aba Gidde-Patil of Sangli’s Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Shankar Darekar, state president, National Federation of Farmers, Shrikant Taral, coordinator, National Federation of Farmers, Amravati, Laxman Vange, farmer leader, Latur, Hansraj Wadghule, Sangharsh Shetkari Sanghatana, Nashik, others were present for the occasion.</p>