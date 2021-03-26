Political parties support today’s Bharat Bandh

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Almost all the political parties in the district have appealed to the citizens to ‘honour their Annadata’ and make today’s Bharat Bandh a ‘complete success’. “We appeal to the people to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their ‘Annadata’,” said NCP district president Kondaji Awhad while being supported by office bearers of various political parties. </p>.<p>The farmers’ agitation has been going on in Delhi for more than 150 days now. The central government has not paid heed to the demands of the agitating farmers. Major political parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP, Communist Party, as well as farmers’ organisations have signed the letter in support of the bandh.\r\n\r\n<strong>Nashik APMC extends support </strong>\r\n\rThe Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) of Nashik on Thursday announced its support for Bharat Bandh following the request by the Bahujan Shetkari Sanghatana. However, the marketplace will work as usual, the APMC chairman Devidas Pingale said. The Bahujan Shetkari Sanghtana has sent letters to the AMPCs across this district to participate in the bandh.</p>