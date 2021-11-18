Police's prior permission is must

NASHIK: A case was registered against a groom and his father yesterday when the police went to the spot where a musical instrument was being played at Malhar Khan locality within the jurisdiction of Sarkarwada police station.

According to the police, musical instruments were being played on the occasion of a Haldi (turmeric) ceremony ahead of a pre-wedding ceremony. When asked, it was revealed that no permission was sought for the event and Haldi ceremony and for playing musical instruments.

Sarkarwada police have registered a case against the groom, his father, and six others for playing musical instruments without permission at Sarkarwada police station. Therefore, beware, if anyone wants to play a musical instrument at a wedding or any other function, the permission of the police is must be ensured. This message has been given by the police administration.