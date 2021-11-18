Deshdoot Times

Police's prior permission is must

Music at Ceremonies
Police's prior permission is must
Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: A case was registered against a groom and his father yesterday when the police went to the spot where a musical instrument was being played at Malhar Khan locality within the jurisdiction of Sarkarwada police station.

According to the police, musical instruments were being played on the occasion of a Haldi (turmeric) ceremony ahead of a pre-wedding ceremony. When asked, it was revealed that no permission was sought for the event and Haldi ceremony and for playing musical instruments.

Sarkarwada police have registered a case against the groom, his father, and six others for playing musical instruments without permission at Sarkarwada police station. Therefore, beware, if anyone wants to play a musical instrument at a wedding or any other function, the permission of the police is must be ensured. This message has been given by the police administration.

Nashik
City police
Prior Permission
Sarkarwada police station

Related Stories

No stories found.