Police warn to act against lawns owners

Nashik: On the backdrop of increasing Corona cases, the state government has laid down rules for the owners of mangal karyalayas and lawns. They should follow the rules to curb Corona, else legal action will be taken against them. Besides, they will also be penalised, warned assistant commissioner of police Pradip Jadhav.

A meeting of owners of mangal karyalayas and lawns falling in the jurisdiction of Panchavati police station was held at the police station on Tuesday under the guidance of Jadhav.

At this time, Jadhav informed about the restrictions imposed by the government. He also said that the government announced new guidelines to curb the growing prevalence of Corona, adding that only 100 people were allowed to attend the wedding.

Everyone must wear a mask and maintain a social distancing at the wedding ceremony. There is permission for a wedding ceremony till 11 pm. Jadhav also said that everyone should take their social and personal responsibilities seriously and warned to file offences against those owners who will fail to follow the guidelines.