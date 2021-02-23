Police warn law offenders

NASHIK: The police officials took out a dhind (rally) of the seven miscreants who had pelted stones at the police of Nashik Road and Deolali Camp on Shiv Jayanti. All seven offenders were exposed to the public under complete police security.

On the eve of Shiv Jayanti, while the police were doing their job of dispersing the crowd present at Trimurti Chowk, some miscreants from Charanwadi had pelted stones at police over an argument. Two połice officials got severely injured in the incident. Police took strict action against the accused persons. Seven miscreants have been arrested.

"It the duty of the police to maintain law and order in the city. If anyone takes the law into their own hands, they won't be spared. If someone mistreats police officials or misbehaves with them, strict action will be taken to put an end to violence," warned Shubash Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector.