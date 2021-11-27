Police unable to control crime in city: BJP

NASHIK: The crime rate in the city of Nashik does not seem to be declining. The city of Nashik has been shaken again by the murder incident. The Bharatiya Janata Party has agitated against the Commissioner of Police outside Satpur Police station demanding that city must get a new police commissioner. The party has alleged the current commissioner of police of negligence.

Amol Ighe, a BJP Mandal President, was brutally murdered in the Satpur area over a dispute between the NCP’s trade union and his BJP affiliated union over removal of workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s trade union.

BJP office bearers staged a three-hour sit-in agitation at the premises of Satpur police station demanding the arrest of accused Vinayak alias Vinod Barve. The agitation was called off after promising to arrest the culprit within 24 hours. The police arrested key accused Vinod Barve within eight hours in connection with the murder of BJP Mandal President Amol Ighe.

The BJP spokesperson Laxman Savji, city president Girish Palve, MLA Rahul Dhikale, MLA Seema Hiray, and other BJP workers have participated in it. They held the police commissioner responsible for the murder of the BJP worker. The Commissioner of Police is responsible for the rising crime in Nashik.

A list of those who met the Commissioner of Police last week shows that all of them are hardened criminals who met the police commissioner. The BJP spokesperson Laxman Savji alleged that the police commissioner is shaking hands with the criminals and accepting greetings from them.

Guardian Minister criticized

Savji harshly criticized the Guardian Minister while interacting with the media. He said that the Commissioner of Police is inactive. His day is being spent only in the presence of the Guardian Minister. “When we went to demand the arrest of the culprits, we were charged,” alleged city president Girish Palve.

Third murder in four days

This is the third murder in four days. A few days ago, a criminal was stabbed to death in Mhasrul. Two days ago, it was revealed that a vegetable seller was stoned to death near the RTO office on Peth Road within the limits of the Panchavati police station. And now, a party worker of BJP has been murdered in Satpur.