Police to set up 39 nakabandi points in city

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>It has been decided to make Covid-19 restrictions stricter from today (Apr 6). The city and rural police force have started preparations to implement the government orders. The city police are making preparations to set up nakabandi points at 39 places in the city.</p>.<p>The Covid-19 infection rate is higher in the city and district. The state government has decided to strict the restriction to curb the spread. Planning has been made for the implementation of the restrictions in the meeting which was chaired by the city Commissioner of Police. Deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and senior police inspectors attended the meeting. It has been decided to set up the points on all principal routes and the places of the crowd in the city.</p><p>Earlier, the police had restricted entries at seven market places in the city and started to issue a pass to the people. As all shops will remain close now, police removed the barricading at all places excluding certain vegetable markets. Police have focussed on traffic and crowd control.</p><p>On the backdrop of SOPs issued by the government, city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has decided to set up nakabandi point in the respective areas with help of Nashik Municipal Corporation. The traffic in the Pavannagar area has been diverted. The restrictions will be tightened at Main Road, City Centre Mall, Market Committee, vegetable markets at Cidco, Nashik Road, Kalanagar area in Indiranagar and Ashok Nagar in Satpur.</p><p>As per government orders, there will be a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am. All shops excluding essential services will be shut. Police teams will conduct patrolling during the daytime. Police have warned to take strict action against those citizens roaming without any purpose and those establishments which will continue to function.</p>