Police to act against illegal trades: Game

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The police department will take action against illegal trades in all the districts of North Maharashtra, including Nashik city. Also, if various departments in the districts of the division want to take action in the cases related to illegal trade, a sufficient police force will be made available by the police administration. Such instructions have been given by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. </p>.<p>He was speaking at a meeting of district and regional level chief officers held at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office. In a meeting held at the Boat Club on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister had given clear-cut instructions that the police department should take such action as per the prevailing norms without any confusion regarding the action taken on illegal trades. </p><p>Accordingly, Game ordered the police to follow the orders, clarifying that only police will act against the illegal trades. Game said the police department will take precautionary measures to ensure that orders issued from time to time at the regional level under the Epidemic Disease Control Act and the Disaster Management Act should get implemented.</p><p> If it gets violated, the police department will take appropriate action, Game said. He directed that no one’s required to file a complaint about that. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the police department would take effective action after taking proper notice of the roulette lottery, online gambling licenses, and related complaints in Nashik district and North Maharashtra. </p><p>Other departments also deal with such illegal activities to expand their scope after such action is taken. The meeting also decided to take further action as per their jurisdiction. </p><p>The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (Nashik zone) Pratap Dighavkar, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Gorakshanath Gadilkar, Arjun Chikhale, and Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode.</p>