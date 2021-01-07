Deshdoot Times

Police to act against illegal trades: Game

Settles administrative matter
Police to act against illegal trades: Game
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Nashik Police
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
illegal trades
Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com