Police step up vigil as night curfew comes into force

Nashik : Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance are back in Nashik city as it has come under fresh restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 amid concerns over a rise in patients.

Following orders by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, night curfew has come into force in the city from Monday. The city Commissioner of Police has issued orders regarding this. Police have started to stop vehicles and check them.

Following a rise in Covid-19 patients in Nashik district as well as in the state, some restrictions have been put in place again. The night curfew has been imposed between 11 pm to 5 am. Police have been ordered to ensure maintaining of social distancing, use of mask and to implement crowd control measures.

City police have fixed three places - A, B and C police station wise for nakabandi. There will be nakabandi at A place between 11 pm to 5 am daily. The night curfew will remain till March 9. Police have made a plan to ensure stricter implementation of the night curfew.

On the other they will also act against those who found without a mask, spitting and smoking at public places, flouting of social distancing rule and violation of prohibitory order. Police have appealed that people should follow rules to curb Corona.

