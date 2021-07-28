Police solve the missing banknotes case

NASHIK: In a short span of time, Upnagar police have cracked the missing currency notes case in which currency notes, of denominations of Rs 500 and worth Rs 5 lakh, were not tallied and, hence they had started an internal investigation during which it was ascertained that the amount was missing. According to Upnagar police, the banknotes worth Rs 5 lakh were not stolen, but it was revealed that due to the work load the notes were punched by two supervisors in the cutpack section.

The duo has admitted the mistake in a written letter to the press management. They have been suspended, police said in a statement issued by Anil Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, Upnagar police station. Six months ago, in February, the press management had lodged a complaint with the Upnagar police on July 13 alleging the theft of a bundle worth Rs 5 lakh notes from the press. The press did not got break through even after a six-month of its internal investigation.

In the meantime, the police started investigating the officers and workers of the concerned department but no clue was received at the beginning of the probe. The police got to know all the procedures of note printing to find out where the currency bundle was last spotted and accordingly checked the records of cutpack section and packing section in the press. The missing bundle was found to be scrutinised by the supervisor on February 12. However, due to uncertainty, a full parcel of the bundle was to be broken and found that another bundle was checked at the spot.