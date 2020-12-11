Police seize liquor loaded truck, stock worth Rs 74 lakh

Nashik: In a prompt action, Niphad police have seized a truck loaded with liquor stock worth Rs 74 lakh in Vinchur industrial estate of Niphad tehsil and arrested four persons in this connection.



A shocking incident took place Wednesday morning when unidentified people hijacked a liquor truck heading towards Nanded from Dindori. Accordingly, Niphad police have seized the truck from Vinchur industrial estate and arrested four persons.



According to reports, a truck carrying a box of liquor had left Dindori for Nanded Wednesday morning. The truck was on its way to Nanded via Niphad when a group of five to six persons forcibly unloaded the driver and his wife near Shivre phata in Niphad taluka and took them away in a private vehicle between 2 am and 5 am. While some other suspects hijacked the truck.



Meanwhile, when the Niphad police got the information, they immediately started investigation. The truck was later found in the Vinchur industrial estate. The truck was seized by the police and about Rs 59 lakh worth of liquor was found in it.



The entire liquor is legal but the bills have not been received yet, Niphad police said. The police also said that it has recovered about 90 to 99 percent of these items. So far, four persons have been arrested in this connection. It is understood that three are from Manmad and one is from Nashik. Niphad police are conducting further investigations.