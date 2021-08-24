Police seek report

NASHIK: The medical education department has taken serious note of suicide by a trainee doctor at Adgaon medical college and has sought a report from the police. The police have written to the forensic department to get the report immediately. Trainee gynaecologist Dr Swapnil Shinde had committed suicide in the washroom of the operating room at the medical college and died in the intensive care unit of the medical hospital on Tuesday night.

Dr. Shinde’s family members alleged that he was mentally abused. Over suspicion of ragging as the letter received before his death mentioned the names of two doctor girls, they had staged a protest in front of the Commissioner’s office demanding action. Taking note of this, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh ordered the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to probe the matter.

According to the autopsy report, the chest bones of Dr Swpanil were broken. The statements of the warden and the female doctors named in the complaint have been recorded. The deceased student Swapnil Maharudra Shinde from Beed district was pursuing second year MD gynaecology course at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College.