Police security outside MP Godse’s office

NASHIK: A heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside MP Hemant Godse's office at Shalimar after Godse decided to join the Shinde faction. A few days ago, MP Godse stated that Shiv Sena should align with BJP. Since then, MP Godse was said to be with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction. CM Shinde was on a visit to Delhi yesterday, and it is understood that Godse decided to accompany the CM to Delhi. A total of 12 MPs attended the online meeting with CM Shinde held on Monday.

After this, the names of those MPs who attended the meeting came to the fore, including MP Godse. About 12 MPs from across the state have joined the Shinde group. While all of them were rumoured to have attended a meeting in Delhi in the presence of CM Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah last fortnight, it is now clear that this group of MPs has come out in open in Shinde’s support. In the meantime, chaired by CM Shinde, a meeting of the executive committee was held in Mumbai.

12 Shiv Sena MPs have attended it online, and Nashik MP Godse has confirmed the report. Godse claimed that he will also join the Shinde group and that the Sena should form an alliance with the BJP. “We have also attended this meeting, and all the MPs expressed their stand that since Shinde is taking late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology forward, we should stay with him,” MP Godse said. “We participated in the online executive meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde to keep Shiv Sena’s alliance with BJP intact.,” Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse said while talking to Deshdoot.

"Many projects have been undertaken in the district. All these projects have slowed down in the last two and a half years. People voted for development. Therefore, I have always given priority to development works over party politics. So I have decided to go with our traditional alliance partner to speed up the completion of seven to eight development works which are in progress." - MP Hemant Godse