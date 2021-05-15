Police seal route

DEOLALI CAMP: As per the orders of Commissioner of Police and District Collector dated May 12th, 2021, to limit the spread of Covid-19, the Deolali Camp police have set up barricades near Bhairavnath temple and Bhagur Naka number 2 to keep a check on the public and take strict action against the residents stepping out unnecessarily.

The vehicle checking process led to stalling of two and four wheelers on Lam Road for over a Kilometre. At every check post, one police inspector, two police sub inspectors, one assistant police inspector, and police constables have been appointed to maintain a tight security. Three bit marshals have also been appointed for patrolling. However, on Wednesday, while police launched a surprise check at the check posts. The residents were distressed as the line went up to Beltagavhan Phata at one side and till Kothari at the other side. According to the report, even the freight vehicles were stalled for some time.