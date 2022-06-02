Police rescues baby girl within hours

NASHIK: The police acted swiftly to rescue a one and a half year-old baby girl within hours of her being kidnapped from Ambad. Ambad police arrested a suspect and handed over the abducted girl to her parents.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Siddheshwar Dhumal informed that the baby girl identified as Sumiya was kidnapped by unidentified persons from her residence at around 6 pm in the evening when her mother Anita Kumari Jitendra Bharti (25, Chunchale Shivar, Gharkul, Ambad) had left the home for her routine work. A case was registered at Ambad police station against the unknown person.

According to the confidential information received by assistant police inspector Ganesh Shinde and police constable Hemant Aher while investigating the kidnapping case, came to know that the girl was abducted by some persons.

Under the guidance of senior PI Bhagirath Deshmukh, PI (crime branch) Shrikant Nimbalkar, a team of police including asst PI Ganesh Shinde, PSI Sandeep Pawar, Hemant Aher, Dinesh Nehe, Jitendra Vajire, Samrat Mate and Suvarna Sahane laid a trap and arrested the suspects. In this swift action, the police rescued the one and a half year old girl safely and handed her over to her parents.

The police are now probing the exact motive behind the abduction by the suspect and his accomplices. PSI Sandeep Pawar is conducting further investigation under the guidance of senior PI Bhagirath Deshmukh.