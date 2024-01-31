Police recover three bikes

Nashik

The crime investigation team of Ambad police station arrested a hardened criminal and seized three stolen motorcycles from him.

According to a detailed report in this regard, Pravin Rathod, the amaldar of the crime investigation team received input that a person was sitting on a black motorcycle near Dhanvantari Medical College, Kamtwada Shivar, outside Sony Park, and he had stolen a motorcycle of Honda company. He has brought the said motorcycle for sale.

Accordingly, the crime investigation team laid a trap and detained suspect Ketan Ganesh Bhavsar (20, residing behind Nandini shop, Ashtavinayaka Chowk, near Subhash Chandra Bose garden, Savatanagar, Nashik) and interrogated him. He confessed to stealing a motorcycle from the Ambad area. Police then seized three motorcycles worth Rs 90,000 from him.

Crime investigation team sub inspector Naid Shaikh, amaldar Kiran Gaikwad, Pawan Pardeshi, Praveen Rathod and their colleagues took part in the operation. Havaldar Atul Bantode and Pradeep Wagh are investigating further in this matter.