Police plan tight bandobast in the city, district

The district administration has announced a strict lockdown for 10 days to break the Coronavirus chain. City police have a responsibility to ensure stricter implementation of the rules and to avoid people’s gatherings. A total of 40 nakabandi points have been set up in the city. They can be changed as per requirement.

Earlier citizens were not stopped at nakabandi points. They were not being enquired with a view that those citizens stepping out for emergency works. However, there will be no concession afternoon from Wednesday. Citizens have to follow the rules.

They will not allow moving without a medical reason, and police will take legal action, the concerned police officials have clarified. Checkpoints have been set up on all eight routes heading to the district. There will 15 checkpoint at every taluka place. The district police have sought 1,000 home guard jawans and a platoon of state reserve police force, and it will be available soon, the police administration informed.

"Do not step out unnecessarily The strict lockdown is coming into force from May 12. Citizens should avoid stepping out without emergencies. Those vehicles which will provide emergency service and home delivery will also be inquired. Citizens should avoid stepping out to prevent legal action against them." - Sachin Patil, SP

Call from other states

The helpline has received a large number of calls from Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Solapur. Although the helpline was initially launched to monitor mental health issues in the state, there have been reports of calls from other cities, including Punjab, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Communicate

With the rise in Covid-19 infection, everyone is suffering from various problems. So, at such a time, it is a great option to communicate, talk, and feel free with your family and relatives. It will help to get rid of depression. So be expressive, don’t mind. It shows that you are alive.