Police nab suspect in three hours

NASHIK: Panchavati Police arrested the suspect within three hours after the latter absconded after brutally murdering a 20-year-old youth with a sharp weapon in the Panchavati area to settle an old feud. The suspect was arrested in the Dutt Chowk area of New Nashik.

As per additional information received, on Friday (September 10) around 8:30 pm, victim Ravi Mahadu Shinde (age 20, resident of Galli No. 3, behind Mico Hospital, Kalika Nagar, Panchavati) was walking home from Kalikanagar, and the suspect Kiran Ramesh Kokate in a rickshaw stopped him. He stepped out and attacked Ravi with a sharp weapon, and the victim died on the spot. Post murder, the suspect Kokate absconded from the spot.

As soon as police received information about this case, Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik Circle Dr B G. Shekhar Patil, deputy commissioner circle 1 Amol Tambe, deputy commissioner crime Sanjay Barkund, assistant commissioner Gangadhar Sonwane, Panchavati Police Station Senior Police Inspector Dr Sitaram Kolhe, and others rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Crime Squads were dispatched to Panchavati, Mhasrul, and Adgaon in Panchavati fivision to search for the suspect Kokate. As per the confidential information received by the Panchavati police, the suspect was arrested from the Dutt Chowk area of New Nashik.

Panchvati police arrested the accused Kiran Ramesh Kokate and his partner Rahul Bharat Gaware. As the accused were produced in court yesterday, the court remanded them to police custody till September 15.