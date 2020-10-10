Police must adhere to norms in crime against women: MHA

<p><strong>DELHI :</strong></p><p>The Centre today (Saturday) directed all the states and Union Territories to adhere to the laid norms while dealing with crime against women as non-compliance of the rules may hinder delivery of criminal justice.</p>.<p>In a three page advisory following incidents of crime against women, including the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Ministry has asked all state police to registered an FIR compulsoryly in case of a cognisable offence under the CrPC. </p>