Police guiding children on rules of flag hoisting

NASHIK: The whole country will be celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence on August 15, 2022. Throughout the year, various programmes were organised across the country, including in Nashik district, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

To aware children of the rules of flag hoisting and respect the Indian Flag, station officer Sachin Jadhav of Ambad Police Station is visiting various schools and colleges and hoisting the national flag on their premises to bring uniformity among the students.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknaware, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kharat, Assistant Commissioner Sohail Shaikh and Senior Police Inspector of Ambad Police Station Bhagirath Dekmukh, station officer Sachin Jadhav initiated a workshop in various schools and colleges within the limits of Ambad Police Station.

Jadhav intends to cover at least 75 schools before August 15 while completing his official duties hand-in-hand. While witnessing flag hoisting on various occasions, citizens witness organisers wrapping a flag with flower petals inside. However, many citizens are unaware that this action is an insult to the national flag. Students should learn the right way to fold the flag, precautions to be taken while flag hoisting, the rope’s knots, and not using plastic bags for the flag.

Jadhav is explaining various rules to the students and teachers of educational institutions. These include how students should strictly follow the rules while flag hoisting; and prevent flag defacing.

He believes by disseminating information to at least 650 students and teachers, the love for India will remain intact in the younger generation. This laudable initiative of Nashik Police is being welcomed by citizens.