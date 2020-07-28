Police file 31,000 cases

NASHIK :

As many as 31,000 citizens have been booked by police in city for violating prohibitory and curfew orders.

In the wake of rising of Covid-19 cases, police have imposed curfew and have issued prohibitory orders. Citizens have been asked to step outside in case of emergency.

However, many citizens are seen stepping out of their homes citing to buy essential items. Police are still acting against such citizens.

In order to curb spread of Coronavirus, curfew and prohibitory orders have been imposed in state. Citiens had been urged to stay inside and asked not to step out of their homes purposelessly.

However, many citizens are seen flouting these orders. Police are registering cases against such indisciplined citizens. Accordingly, a total of 31,230 persons have been booked in various 13 police stations in city so far.

It has also made mandatory to wear mask at public places. However, cases have been filed against those citizens who found without mask. Accordingly, cases have been registered against a total of 15,163 citizens so far.