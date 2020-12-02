Police fever clinic started

<p>NASHIK: City Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has started a fever clinic for police personnel after the introduction of the green juice method. The fever clinic was inaugurated on Monday by Pandey at barack number 17 in police headquarter. The fever clinic has been started through a concept by the Commissioner of Police as per guidelines issued by the state government in view of the projection of the second Corona wave. Those police personnel who suffer from the symptoms of flu and fever will be treated here. Those patients suffering from diabetes and blood pressure will be treated using naturopathy, Ayurved, and homeopathy treatment methods. Police officials, police personnel, and their family members will be treated in the clinic. Pandey has issued guidelines to the concerned medical officer and other clinic staff to take proper health measures. Deputy commissioner of police Amol Tambe, assistant commissioner of police Mohan Thakur, Sitaram Gaikwad, Sameer Shaikh, Deepali Khanna, Ashok Nakhate, police officer Sitaram Kolhe and other officials were also present on the occasion.</p>.<div><blockquote>Police along with health agency dealed with corona first after its outbreak. however, many policemen had contacted the virus while doing this, while many succumbed to it. As a result, police personnel were worried about safety of their family members. As police personnel and their family members will get treatment in time with start of Covid centre, introduction of green juice and fever clinic now, all police personnel are now ready to face Covid challenge.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Deepak Pandey, CP</span></div>