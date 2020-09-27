<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>In view of rising number of accidents on Mumbai-Agra highway, highway police created awareness among drivers at Ghoti.</p>.<p>Assistant police inspector of highway police tab Amol Walzade on the occasion stated that The number of accidents are rising as many drivers are not following traffic rules. If drivers follow traffic rules while driving, the accidents will definitely be reduced.</p><p>Mumbai Nashik Expressway Ltd and the highway police jointly showed a demonstration about how to reduce the number of accidents. Drivers were told to wear seat belt while driving.</p><p>To drive vehicle at slow speed, do not speak on mobile while driving and to install reflector on vehicles.</p><p>Police sub-inspector B P Kulkarni, Suryakant Patil, Ghoti toll plaza’s project manager Rakesh Thakur and others were also present on the occasion.</p><p>Meanwhile, highway police recovered a fine of Rs 36 lakh in an action against 19,000 drivers this year.</p>