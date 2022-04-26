Police crack down on mobile thieves

NASHIK: Police have stepped up patrols in the city as part of a drive to halt the mobile phone thieves targeting youngsters, elderly persons and pedestrians.

In Satpur area, incidents of mobile theft have been going on continuously for the last few days. Special vigil was maintained to their movements to crack down on mobile thieves. Through this, Satpur police have arrested two mobile thieves and confiscated from them goods worth Rs two lakh including 20 mobile phones.

Acting on a tip off that a mobile thief was coming to Ambika Sweets area in Ashok Nagar, the criminal investigation team laid a trap and arrested suspect Rajendra Kullu Thakur (24) with a motorcycle. The suspect confessed to stealing the mobile phones and confessed he had another accomplice.

During the operation, Kiran Gangale, a mobile phone seller, was arrested and about 20 mobile phones were seized from him by the police. Valuables worth Rs 2.10 lakh was also seized along with a motorcycle. The main accused in the case, Thakur and two mobile vendors have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the case is being investigated under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare. Senior PI Mahendra Chavan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sohail Sheikh are looking into the matter.