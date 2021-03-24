Police Covid Centre restarted

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Police Covid Centre has been restarted following Covid-19 spread among the police force. The Centre was formally inaugurated by city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey on Monday. The Centre was started last year by Pandey and was inaugurated by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in September. </p>.<p>The new Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city as well as in the district for the last fortnight. Pandey decided to restart the Centre as some police officials contacted the virus. There are a total of 100 beds including 60 for male and 40 for female. Six beds have the facility of ventilators. </p><p>Police officials and personnel from the city and rural police force, officials and employees from Maharashtra Police Academy and their family members can receive treatment at this centre. Health officer Dr Prashant Deore, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barkund, Amol Tambe and others were also present on the occasion.</p>