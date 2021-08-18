Police bust theft

NASHIK: The crime detection squad of Panchavati police has busted the theft within 10 hours which occurred at the famous Panchmukhi Hanuman temple at Old Adgaon Naka in the Panchavati area. The police have arrested suspects Raj Shravan Bodke (aged 20), Rahul Rajan Sahane (aged 21), Nilesh Shripad Uphale (aged 21) and Ganesh Suresh Kale (aged 22) and recovered Rs 27,000 and the donation box they stole from the temple.

According to police, the theft occurred around 4 am on August 15. Priest of the temple Mahant Bhakticharan Das filed a complaint in connection with this at Panchavati police station. Acting on a tip-off, the crime detection squad led by assistant police inspector Satyawan Pawar and his colleagues visited and inspected the spot and checked the CCTV camera footage and arrested the suspects.

During the interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime

Assistant police inspector Satyawan Pawar, PSI Motilal Patil, police naik Sagar Kulkarni and others took part in the operation under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, DCP Amol Tambe and senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Ashok Bhagat.

PSI Motilal Patil is investigating further into the matter.