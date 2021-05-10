Police book 79 under MCOCA in five months

NASHIK: The Nashik police while booking 20 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with a murder of an elderly person at Anandvalli broke a record in the last ten years.They took action against 79 hardened criminals under MCOCA in only five months. It is considered a record of a sort in the state.

There is an organised land mafia in the city. Incidents like forceful possession of plots, flats occur in the city. However, city police have booked those involved in the Mandlik murder case in the Anandvalli area of the city under MCOCA. As a result, white-collar criminals are terrorised by the action. Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey is taking action against the land mafia under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) and MCOCA.

He approved to act against four criminal gangs under the MCOCA in the last five months. One gang has 23 members, while another gang has 15 members and the third gang has 21 members. The fourth gang has 20 members. The city police in the last ten years had booked the highest 22 criminals under the MCOCA in 2019. Before this, 27 were booked under the Act in 2016. The city Police Commissioner is now booking the hard criminals under the MCOCA directly.

As a result, 79 criminals have been booked under the MCOCA so far. The cases related to MCOCA hear in the special court. Assistant commissioners of police conduct investigations into these cases. The suspects do not get bail. It is an important weapon to control the criminals and it is being used, the city Commissioner of Police had made it clear.

"MCOCA, MPDA and the externment of criminals will be conducted in a more effective way to curb organised crime, land mafia and those involve in demand of ransom." - Deepak Pandey, CP