Police arrest three for possession of swords

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The rural police raided an auto rickshaw and seized a total of 40 swords that were being transported illegally. They seized the swords at Pawarwadi near Malegaon on Mumbai-Agra highway and arrested three in connection with this, informed the district superintendent of police in a media briefing. </p>.<p>The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Asif Shakir Ahmad (27, resident of Merchant Nagar, Malegaon), Irfan Ahmad Habib Ahmad (38, resident of Merchant Nagar, Malegaon), and Atiq Ahmad Salim Ahmad (28, resident of Islampura, Malegaon).</p><p>Another suspect, Mohammad Mehmood Abdul Rashid is absconding. Police suspected that these swords were brought from other states, and police will investigate whether they were going to be used for violence, Patil stated.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, under the guidance of superintendent of police Patil and additional superintendent of police, PSI R K Ghuge, Prakash Bankar, and others laid a trap near a hotel on the highway.</p><p>They raided a suspicious auto rickshaw (MH 41 AT 0107) when it arrived. During its checking, 40 swords worth Rs 44,000 were found. Swords, an auto rickshaw, two mobiles worth Rs 1.08 lakh have been seized.</p><p>A case in connection with this has been registered at Pawarwadi police station. When the suspects were produced in the court, the court has remanded them to police custody.</p>