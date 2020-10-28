Police arrest gang for terrorising family

Nashik: The city police have arrested a gang for terrorising a family. A gang of seven-eight members entered a house having sharp-edged weapons and issued threat to a family to terrorise them. This incident took place in Peth Road area on Monday morning.

The suspects have been identified as Prashant Ashok Jadhav (27, resident of Shridhar colony, Mhasrul), Yogesh Pralhad Lambde (24, residing in octroi naka area, Mhasarul), Rohan Prabhakar Nikam (28, resident of Takali Road, Jai Bhavani Nagar), Ankush Bhushan Sonawane (25, resident of Bodhalenagar), Mayur Vivekanand Waghmare (23, resident off Dutt Mandir colony, Upnangar) and Jatin Dilip Salunke (18, resident of Panchavati),

Soni Jadhav (resident of Peth Road, Panchavati) has lodged a complaint in connection with this. According to her, all suspects are known by her brother. Following some scuffle, all the suspects entered their home forcefully and beaten up Jadhav family showing pistol, scythes and knifes. They also ransacked goods in the house and issued a threat to kill them. A case in connection with this has been registered at Panchavati police station. All the suspects are hardened criminals and have cases against them at various police stations of the city.

After getting information about the incident, higher officials ordered crime branch unit I squad to take action. Accordingly, police naik Vishal Kathe and havildar Vishal Deore of the investigating squad got input about the suspects. They got information that all the suspects were stopped in a open ground near Mhada building on Mhasrul-Adgaon link road. Thereafter police rushed there. At that time suspects had tried to flee from the spot by two-wheelers, but police caught them. During checking police found two scythes from Ashok Jadhav and Ankush Sonawane. Four two-wheelers were also seized from the suspects.