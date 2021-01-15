Police appeal owners to collect abandoned vehicles

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Indiranagar police have appealed that owners of 16 abandoned vehicles to claim and collect them. Police said these vehicles were seized by them in a crime investigation. If the owners fail to collect them, the vehicles will be put up for auction, said senior police inspector of Indiranagar police station Nilesh Mainkar. </p>.<p>They observed that a lot of abandoned vehicles have piled up inside the police station compounds, hardly leaving any space for regular free movement. Taking this into consideration, senior officials instructed the personnel to clear these piles of vehicles that have been lying in the police station compound and their respective jurisdictions over the years as they were either stolen or part of the police investigation. </p><p>Accordingly, Indiranagar police offered the owners eight days to claim these abandoned vehicles otherwise, these will be put up for auction. The owner of these abandoned vehicles can approach the police with the proof of ownership and vehicle documents to claim it, said Mainkar.</p>