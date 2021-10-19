Police act against illegal hoardings

NASHIK: Police and municipal administration have initiated action against the unauthorized hoardings erected at various places in the city. Unauthorized posters, banners, hoardings, billboards and advertisements were removed under the jurisdiction of Satpur police station prosecuting 22 persons concerned under Section 107 for not seeking permission.

Police have launched a crackdown on unauthorized hoardings in the city, with Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey walking through the city and inspecting unauthorized and official hoardings. It was observed that most of the hoardings did not have the permission of the police. He directed the police station officials to take action against such hoardings. According to this order, unauthorized hoardings were removed by the encroachment department.

A case was registered against 22 persons in this regard. A team comprising Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kharat, Senior Inspectors Kishor More, Satish Ghotekar, Ashwini Patil, Balasaheb Wagh and Shyam Jadhav carried out the operation.