Police act against 6,000 citizens

Nashik: The city police have acted against a total of 6,000 citizens including drivers in last seven days for flouting of curfew rules.

Considering rising number of Covid-19 cases in city, curfew rules have been tightened between 7 pm to 5 am from July 1 and establishments and shops have been permitted to open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Police have acted against a total of 2,045 citizens who failed to wear face mask though mask has been made mandatory. A total of 605 citizens were booked under section 188 on July 7. Since March 23 action against a total of 6,205 citizens has been taken.

Two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are seen flouting lockdown rules. Action against 395 two-wheeler riders has been taken for double seat passengers and five four-wheeler drivers for moving out without any purpose. Direct offences have been registered for flouting off curfew rules during night. Citizens need to cooperate and it is important to use mask and vehicle in a proper way, deputy commissioner of police Pournima Choughule has made it clear.

Police have started to take action against those who found flouting lockdown rules. They took action against 34 shopkeepers as they failed to close their shops at 5 pm, while 48 have been booked for flouting of curfew rules