Poet Zankar honoured with state level award

Geetika Sachdev

DEOLALI CAMP: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahitya Academy, Latur, has honoured Dashrath Yashwant Zankar, a well known poet from Bhagur and Assistant Superintendent of Civil and Criminal Court, Yeola, for the poems collection in his book “Ha Global Yugat (In this global age).” The Academy felicitated him with a state level award and cash prize worth Rs.50,001.

MP Sudhakar Shrangare, Minister of State Sanjayji Bansode, Latur Mayor Vikram Gojamgunde, Senior Literary Professor Dr. Nagarao Kumbhar, Award winner Dashrath Yashwant Jhankar and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

