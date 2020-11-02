PM, Xi Jinping to meet virtually at three Summits in November
Deshdoot Times

PM, Xi Jinping to meet virtually at three Summits in November

Abhishek Vibhandik

NEW DELHI :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to 'meet' virtually on three occasions or Summits this month amid the ongoing military ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com