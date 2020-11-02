PM, Xi Jinping to meet virtually at three Summits in November

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to 'meet' virtually on three occasions or Summits this month amid the ongoing military standoff between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.</p>.<p>Their first virtual meet will be on November 10 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be hosted by Russia and the second on November 17 at the BRICS Summit. BRICS Summit will also be hosted by Russia.</p><p>The two leaders are expected to come face to face virtually at the G-20 Summit on November 21-22. The G-20 Summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.</p><p>There was, however, no official confirmation yet.</p><p>India will attend the India-ASEAN Summit on November 13-15. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the Summit, sources said.</p><p>The sources said India is likely to host the India-Africa Summit by the end of this month.</p>