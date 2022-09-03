PM unveils new Bharatiya Naval Ensign

The Prime Minister talked about the Indian Maritime tradition and naval capabilities. Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj, he said, built such a navy that kept the enemies on their toes.

“When the British came to India, they used to be intimidated by the power of Indian ships and trade through them. So they decided to break the back of India’s maritime power. History is witness to how strict restrictions were imposed on Indian ships and merchants by enacting a law in the British Parliament at that time,” the Prime Minister said.

“Resonant to the ongoing national endeavour to move away from colonial past, need was felt to transition to a new design that drew inspiration from our history.

“In order to address this necessity, design inputs were invited from the entire Navy. “Responses poured in from Naval personnel from all formations and various hierarchies, reflecting enthusiasm for the endeavour, and have helped in developing the new design of the Naval ensign,” the Navy said.

The White Ensign identified nation-wide with the Navy, now comprises of two main constituents - the National Flag in the upper left canton, and a Navy Blue - Gold octagon at the centre of the fly side (away from the staff), it added. The Octagon is with twin golden octagonal borders encompassing the golden National Emblem (Lion Capital of Ashoka – underscribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in blue Devnagri script) resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield.