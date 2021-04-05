PM to interact with students, teachers and parents on April 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world at "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" at 1900 hrs on April 7 through video conferencing.

Taking to twitter he said, "A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers”.

Earlier in February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.