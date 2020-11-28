PM reviews progress on manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

<p><strong>HYDERABAD: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) at Genome Valley in Shamirpet, on the outskirts of the city today (Saturday), and reviewed the progress on the manufacturing of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.</p> .<p>Modi after the review meeting with the Scientists tweeted 'At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.</p><p>Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far.</p><p>Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress,' the Prime Minister said.</p><p>Modi, after reaching BBIL, had interacted with the Scientists about the progress of Covaxin being manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.</p><p>The Scientists and Senior Management of BBIL briefed Modi about the status of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech recently commenced Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine candidate.</p><p>The vaccine is being manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) facility.</p><p>Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at Hakimpet Air Force station from Ahmedabad by a special IAF Aircraft after visiting Zydus Biotech Park to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.</p><p>The Prime Minister discussions with Scientists on the manufacturing of COVID Vaccine in three states, as part of his visit, will help him to get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.</p>