PM pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) morning paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' on his 96th birth anniversary.</p><p>PM Modi paid homage to Vajpayee at his memorial with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers and several BJP leaders in attendance.</p><p>Earlier this morning taking to the micro blogging site twitter, PM Modi said, 'Tributes and salute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the nation to unprecedented heights of development. For the making of a strong and prosperous India his efforts will always be remembered.'</p><p>Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a three time Prime Minister, a Hindi poet, journalist and a fierce orator.</p><p>He was on of the founders of the Jan Sangh and was its president from 1968 to 1973, and , he was also one of the founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Vajpayee was born in Gwalior on December 25 ,1924.</p>