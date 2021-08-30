PM, other leaders wish nation on Janmashtami

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several other leaders greeted the nation on the occasion of Janmashtami today (Monday).

“Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in his message, said the life of Lord Kishna shows the path of serving people.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to greet people on the occasion. Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Krishna, one of the incarnations of Hindu God Vishnu, and is among the most widely celebrated festivals in the country.