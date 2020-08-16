PM not confident of army's capability : Rahul

New Delhi

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India China border standoff, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (Sunday) said that the Prime Minister did not believe in the valour and capability of the Indian Army.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, 'Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army except the PM whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it.'

Rahul's comments came a day after the Congress on Saturday criticised the Prime Minister's Independence Day address to the nation as he failed to take China's name while speaking on the standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

'One hundred and thirty crore Indians and all Congress workers are proud of Armed, Paramilitary and Police forces.

Whenever there has been an attack, they have given a befitting reply. But we must also think about why our rulers are scared of naming China,'AICC media in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Saturday after the flag hoisting ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.