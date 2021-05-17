PM Modi to interact with Mandhare

NASHIK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the District Collectors of 56 districts in the country where the Covid-19 situation is critical. 17 districts of Maharashtra including Nashik are among these districts. Prime Minister Modi will communicate online On Thursday (May. 20) at 11 am. He will take stock of the pandemic situation in the district. The rising number of Covid patients in the country is alarming and three to four lakh positive patients are being found every day.

Prime Minister Modi is interacting with the Chief Ministers of various states and taking stock of the situation. Modi will now interact with the Chief Ministers of the states where the number of active patients is higher. He will hold communications with 56 District Collectors of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The district administration informed that it has started to prepare reports on Covid, mucormycosis, third-wave preparation, current number of patients, ongoing treatment, future problems, bed arrangement for children and other issues. Meanwhile, Modi will be accompanied by members of the NITI Aayog and the Chief Ministers of the respective states.