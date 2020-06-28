PM Modi should apologise to relatives of martyrs

NASHIK :

The city unit of Indian National Congress has sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the clash between India and China troops in the Galwan Valley on the India-China border.

"The PM should first apologise to the next of kith of the Indian martyred soldiers," said city president Sharad Aher while paying tributes to the 20 martyred jawans, at Hutatma Smarak here yesterday.

The party workers also paid homage to son of the soil martyred jawan from Malegaon tehsil, Sachin More who had lost his life while saving lives of other two Indian soldiers who were fell in the river in the Galwan Valley on Wednesday night.

The city chief questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims that no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh, nor had any border post of the Indian Army been captured by outside forces during the face-off with Chinese troops earlier this week.

Dr Hemlata Patil. Dr Shobha Bachhav, block president Nilesh Khaire protested prime minister's statement appealing Modi to exercise restraint.

Modi had made the comments at an all-party meeting called by him to discuss the June 15 clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian personnel in the worst violence on the Indo-China border since 1975.