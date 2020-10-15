PM Modi, Shah pays tribute to Dr Kalam
Deshdoot Times

PM Modi, Shah pays tribute to Dr Kalam

Abhishek Vibhandik

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday) paid tributes to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com