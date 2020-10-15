PM Modi, Shah pays tribute to Dr Kalam

<p><strong>New Delhi :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday) paid tributes to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.</p>.<p>He took to Twitter and posted a picture of former president of India, captioning it: "Tributes to Dr Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions."</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted a picture of Bharat Ratna, reading, "Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration."</p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Indian National Congress and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot too remembered late Dr Kalam.</p><p>Also known as the 'Missile Man', Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist and politician who also served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.</p><p>His birth anniversary was declared as World Students' Day by the United Nations in 2010.</p>