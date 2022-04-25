PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Addressing the award ceremony, Modi said that he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.

“Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi,” Modi said.

"When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, it is a symbol of her oneness and love for me. So, it’s not possible for me not to accept. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen," he said.

He added he is not knowledgeable about a subject like music. “But from cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana and an emotion.” The Prime Minister also said that apart from being an empress of music, Lata Mangeshkar was also his elder sister.

“What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of a sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations,” he added. The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar, affectionately known as Lata didi, who died at the age of 92 on February 6.