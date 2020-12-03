PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday) paid tributes to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.</p>.<p>In a tweet, Modi noted Prasad's unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.</p><p>Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and became the first president of India after its independence. He also headed the constituent assembly.</p><p>He also has the distinction of being the only Indian president to have served more than one term. He was at the helm during 1950-62.</p>