PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday evening, paid his respects and offered floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and other dignitaries, including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, many of whom had close family relations with the Mangeshkars.

After paying his respects, PM Modi walked over to the enclosure where the entire Mangeshkar clan, including Lata's sisters Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar as well as their grandchildren and other family members were present and offered his condolences to them.