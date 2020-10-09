PM Modi pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan
PM Modi pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

NEW DELHI :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning visited Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's residence to pay homage to him.

