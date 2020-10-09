PM Modi pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning visited Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's residence to pay homage to him.</p>.<p>Paswan's mortal remains have been kept at his official residence in the National Capital for people to pay their respects.<br><br>PM Modi met the bereaved family members and offered his condolences on passing away of the LJP president.<br><br>BJP President JP Nadda, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh also accompanied PM Modi and paid their tributes and respects.<br><br>President Ram Nath Kovind had also visited Paswan's residence and paid tributes to the departed soul this morning.<br><br>On Thursday, taking to twitter, Mr Modi had expressed his grief on the passing away of the LJP president and described him as a bold political voice of the poor and downtrodden.<br><br>In his message PM Modi said, 'I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled.<br><br>Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely<br><br>passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.'<br><br>Paswan's demise was informed by his son Chirag Paswan on Thursday night, who in twitter post, said, "Papa is no more in this world, but I know wherever you are, you are always with me. Miss you Papa."<br><br>The Lok Janshakti Party founder, Paswan, had been unwell for a few weeks. He had been suffering from a heart condition for a long time and was admitted to Escort Hospital here where he underwent a heart surgery and was likely to undergo another in few weeks.</p>