PM Modi, Nadda pay tributes to Jaitley

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Monday) remembered former finance minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.</p><p>PM Modi in his message on twitter, said, 'Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress.</p><p>BJP president JP Nadda also paid tribute to Jaitley on the occasion and said that he will always be remembered as an accomplished orator and a competent strategist.</p><p>Taking to twitter Nadda said, ' Salute and tributes to former finance Minister Arun Jaitley JI on his birth anniversary , an important contributor to the new India's dream of PM Modi. He will always be remembered as an accomplished orator and a competent strategist.'</p><p>Jaitley was born on December 28,1952 in New Delhi, and , passed away on August 24 last year. He was a popular BJP leader, an attorney known for his wit and intellect.</p>