Deshdoot Times

PM Modi, Nadda pay tributes to Jaitley

He worked tirelessly for India’s progress
PM Modi, Nadda pay tributes to Jaitley
Abhishek Vibhandik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
birth anniversary
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com