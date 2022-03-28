PM Modi lauds activist Patil guarding river against garbage

NASHIK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the individual efforts of activists driving the cleanliness campaign in the country while calling upon the people to carry out their duties. In the 87th episode of the monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi illustrated the individual efforts driving the cleanliness campaign in the country by highlighting the works of two persons. “Health is also directly related to cleanliness. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, we always mention the efforts of the proponents of cleanliness,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that Chandrakishore Patil, who is a resident of Nashik, stands by the Godavari river, and constantly encourages people not to throw garbage in the river. “One such Swachhagrahi is Chandrakishore Patil. He lives in Nashik, Maharashtra. Chandrakishore’s resolve regarding cleanliness is very heartfelt. He stands by the Godavari river, and constantly encourages people not to throw garbage in the river. If he sees someone doing this, he immediately stops them. Chandrakishore invests a lot of his time in this endeavour. By evening, he has a pile of such things, which people have brought to throw into the river. This effort of Chandrakishore also raises awareness,” he said.

He further mentioned Rahul Maharana of Puri, who goes to the pilgrimage sites and clears the plastic garbage. “Be it, Rahul of Puri or Chandrakishore of Nashik, they teach us a lot,” said PM Modi. “As citizens, we must carry out our duties, whether it is cleanliness, nutrition or vaccination, all these efforts also help us in staying healthy,” he added.