PM greets Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday.</p>.<p>'Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with long and healthy life,' the PM said in a tweet.<br><br>Born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932, Dr Singh is credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990.</p><p>He was Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.<br><br>Manmohan Singh, who was the first Sikh in office, was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.</p><p>Singh's political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under the leadership of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was the same year during which he helped usher in "liberalisation and privatisation" to the Indian economy. He turned 88 today.<br></p>